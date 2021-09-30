Construction Co. Challenges Pension Contribution Demand

By Tim Ryan (September 30, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A sheet metal workers' pension fund has demanded that a California-based construction company make contributions for workers who don't require them under a labor contract, the company has argued in a lawsuit filed in Virginia federal court. The lawsuit ACCO Engineered Systems Inc. filed Wednesday argues that the Sheet Metal Workers' National Pension Fund claimed that an audit revealed the company had not made pension fund contributions for workers older than 55 who did certain sales and management jobs. But ACCO says such workers don't require pension contributions under a collective bargaining agreement it signed with Sheet Metal Air Rail and...

