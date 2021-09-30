Trucker Gets $3M In Suit Over Defective Tire Treads

By Mike Curley (September 30, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania jury has unanimously awarded a truck driver $3 million in a suit alleging the tires on his vehicle, made by Kumho Tire USA Inc., were defective, causing his vehicle to flip while driving at highway speeds. The Allegheny County jury returned its verdict after a two-week trial on Wednesday, finding that the tires were defective and should not have been on the market. According to the suit, Milford Stevens was driving for Thomas Construction in September 2014, carrying 72,000 pounds of sand, when the tread on his left front Kumho Powerfleet 983 tire separated, causing his truck to flip...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS