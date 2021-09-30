Owners Alleging EQT Mooches Gas Storage Get Class Status

By Morgan Conley (September 30, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge agreed with more than 100 Pennsylvania landowners that a class action is the best way to resolve their claims that EQT Corp. has improperly stored natural gas beneath their homes without paying them. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon said she is prepared to certify the group of landowners once they and EQT hash out some final details about who qualifies as a class member. The judge said the evidence shows EQT was aware they needed to secure land-use rights to store gas in the caverns beneath the landowners' property and compensate landowners accordingly,...

