Ryanair, Air Charter Lose Bid To Avert $15M State Aid Fines

By Joseph Boris (September 30, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The European Union's General Court rejected challenges by Ryanair and German chartered carrier TUIfly against orders that they repay nearly €13 million ($15 million) in what EU competition regulators called illegal state aid from an Austrian airport. The court said in separate rulings Wednesday that the European Commission had been right to issue the November 2016 order regarding certain airport services and marketing agreements involving the operator of southern Austria's Klagenfurt airport, Ryanair and two subsidiaries as well as other airlines — Hapag Lloyd Express, TUIfly, Air Berlin and Austrian Airlines. The services and incentive-based marketing deals, signed from 2002 to...

