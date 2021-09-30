Rail Car Coupler Makers Want Duties On Chinese Imports

By Grace Dixon (September 30, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A coalition of U.S. producers asked the federal government to impose anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese imports of devices used to couple freight rail cars, alleging the foreign products are being subsidized and dumped in the U.S. at rates of up to 142.9%. The Freight Rail Coupler Coalition urged the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday to stop Chinese producers from selling steel connectors for freight rail cars and their parts at unfairly low prices within the U.S., saying that the allegedly cheap products have threatened the bottom line of American producers and cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS