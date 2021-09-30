Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Antibodies, Prototype Weapons

By Alyssa Aquino (September 30, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration awarded pharmaceutical companies $3.2 billion for antibody treatments, inked a $237 million deal with Dynetics for a prototype launcher, and gave Boeing a potential $23 billion deal for military aircraft maintenance.

Here are Law360's top picks for government contracts in September:

Pentagon Shells Out $3.2B For COVID-19 Antibodies

On Sept. 14, the U.S. Department of Defense bought $3.2 billion worth of antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company.

The DOD purchased the treatments through already existing contracts with the companies, increasing a purchase agreement with Regeneron by $2.9 billion to secure an additional 1.4...

