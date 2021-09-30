NJ Tax Appeal Atty Disbarred For Dipping Into Client Funds

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 30, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred a tax appeal attorney for borrowing thousands of dollars from her professional bank accounts for personal expenses, in violation of rules requiring lawyers to safeguard client funds. In an order made public Tuesday, the justices took the recommendation of the court's attorney disciplinary review board to strip Angela Jupin, a former Phillipsburg-based solo practitioner who is now retired, of her license to practice in the Garden State. Eight members of the disciplinary review board unanimously voted for Jupin's disbarment, agreeing with a special master's determination that she "knowingly and repeatedly" misappropriated funds, while the...

