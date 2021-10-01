Gibbons Chairman, Managing Director To Split Roles In Feb.

By Nick Muscavage (October 1, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Gibbons PC is searching for a new managing director after Patrick C. Dunican Jr. announced he will be splitting his role as chairman and managing director into two positions. Dunican announced Thursday that he will transition into the role of executive chairperson on Feb. 1. The longtime Gibbons attorney told Law360 on Thursday that he proposed his current role be divided between two people, himself and the eventual managing director, "because those responsibilities have become so numerous and increasingly time-consuming that I worried I would not be able to give all of them the full attention each one requires." "I did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS