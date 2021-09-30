Boston US Atty Pick In Doubt After GOP Forces Senate Vote

By Chris Villani (September 30, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee was split Thursday on Rachael Rollins' nomination to become U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, setting up a rare full Senate vote and casting doubt on President Joe Biden's pick for Boston's top federal prosecutor. While eight other Biden U.S. attorney picks sailed through with barely any opposition, including for the top prosecutor roles in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Rollins' nomination drew more than an hour of partisan back-and-forth largely centered on her so-called "do not prosecute" list that dates back to her campaign to be Suffolk County District Attorney in 2018. Rollins, who if confirmed would...

