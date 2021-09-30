DLA Piper Guides AlphaSense On $180M Series C

By Charlie Innis (September 30, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Market intelligence platform AlphaSense, advised by DLA Piper, said Thursday it has raised $180 million in a Series C funding round led by Viking Global Investors and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The company said it plans to use the additional capital to invest in more foreign language content, expand its customer service teams in North America and Europe, and grow its engineering teams in Finland, India and New York. AlphaSense's artificial intelligence-based technology searches and pulls up information for corporate and financial professionals from a pool of public and private content, such as regulatory filings, earnings call transcripts, news articles, trade...

