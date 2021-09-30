Tyson & Mendes Adds Litigator From Hinshaw In Fla.

By Emma Cueto (September 30, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A former Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP partner and litigator with a focus on medical malpractice and construction claims has joined civil litigation and insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP's office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In an announcement on Wednesday, the firm touted Martin D. Stern's 30 years of experience and trial expertise in both state and federal court. "Martin is a skilled attorney with an impressive litigation track record and extensive knowledge of case law which make him an excellent addition to serve our insurance and corporate clients from our already formidable Florida office," Tyson & Mendes strategic managing partner...

