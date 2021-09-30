Fed. Circ. Tells PTAB To Try Again On Mystery Shopper Patent

By Britain Eakin (September 30, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated and remanded part of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding one claim in a patent owned by Fall Line Patents covering mystery shopper technology, saying the board abused its discretion in certain respects. The three-judge panel's precedential decision said the PTAB's interpretation of the petition for inter partes review filed by AMC, McDonald's and others — and the board's determination that they relied on impermissible new arguments in their reply brief — were unreasonable. The PTAB decision on appeal was handed down in August 2020 and invalidated 7 claims in the patent, but...

