Gunderson-Led Theseus Pharma To Launch $125M IPO

By Charlie Innis (September 30, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, which develops treatment for cancer patients, announced terms Thursday for a roughly $125 million initial public offering led by Gunderson Dettmer and underwriters counsel WilmerHale. Theseus said it expects to price the offering at $14 to $16 for each share of common stock and sell 8.3 million shares, raising roughly $125 million at the midpoint price of $15 a share. The offering will also include an option for the underwriters to buy an additional 1.25 million shares within a 30-day period, the company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an amended registration statement. The company expects to...

