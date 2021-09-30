White House Adviser Touts 'Revitalization Of Antitrust'

By Matthew Perlman (September 30, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A White House adviser on competition and technology policy said Thursday that the administration is responding to public demand for action that will restrain corporate power in the country, calling it an important, historic moment for American antitrust. Tim Wu, a special assistant to the president, said during a speech in New York City that the Biden administration is re-dedicating the United States to a policy of strong antitrust enforcement, following what he said was a "failed" 40-year experiment with the wrong approach. This approach, which he said is referred to as the Chicago School by some, started with a demand...

