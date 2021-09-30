Enviro Groups Allowed To Continue Colo. Mine Pollution Suit

By Clark Mindock (September 30, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have standing to continue a suit accusing coal mine owners Arch Resources of violating environmental laws but haven't met the heavy burden necessary to win the case outright, a Colorado federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore granted a bid for summary judgment recognizing that the groups WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and High Country Conservation Advocates have standing, despite a magistrate's judge recommendation that the suit be dismissed for being filed too late. But Judge Moore also rejected a summary judgment filing by the environmental groups on their broader case against...

