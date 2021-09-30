2nd Circ. Upends FDCPA Precedent In Worker Back Pay Row

By Grace Dixon (September 30, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that the government can't use a federal debt collection law to force a tech company and its president to fork over more than $341,000 in back wages to a former H-1B visa worker, overturning its own decades-old precedent. In a published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel found that a 1993 Second Circuit panel mistakenly held that the Federal Debt Collection Procedures Act could be used to recover back wages awarded by a federal agency to third parties, overruling the precedent and resolving a circuit court split. The unanimous ruling reversed a lower court decision ordering Datalink...

