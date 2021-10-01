McGuireWoods Consulting Snags LA Deputy Mayor

By Madison Arnold (October 1, 2021, 11:47 AM EDT) -- McGuireWoods Consulting has snagged Los Angeles' deputy mayor as its newest senior vice president for the firm, bolstering a push into West Coast markets launched last year. Breelyn Pete will be the director of its California government relations and national municipal practice teams, the government affairs arm of the law firm, McGuirewoods announced Thursday. She'll take over her new role Monday. "McGuireWoods Consulting expanded its reach to the West Coast last year, and we are thrilled to welcome Breelyn to lead and grow the team," MWC President and former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges said in a statement. "Her proven leadership...

