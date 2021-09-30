NJ Justices Give Nod To Ouster Of Trespassing Judge

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 30, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has signaled its agreement with a judicial conduct committee that a jurist who was criminally convicted in a dispute with her daughters' school should be removed from the bench, but it is giving her another chance to rebut the ethics accusations. In an order Wednesday, the justices instituted formal removal proceedings for Union County Superior Court Judge Theresa A. Mullen following ethics charges over her trespassing conviction at a Catholic school in Kenilworth. However, the order, which was signed by New Jersey Supreme Court Clerk Heather J. Baker, gives Judge Mullen the opportunity to appear before a...

