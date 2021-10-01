Ill. Court Says Nursing Home Suit Wrongly Sent To Arbitration

By Jonathan Capriel (October 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court has revived a suit alleging a long-term living facility, its nurse and its Chicago-based parent company are liable for a former resident's fractured hip, ruling that there's a lingering question over whether the patient was competent enough to sign an arbitration agreement. A three-judge panel on Thursday overturned a Cook County court's decision to send to arbitration claims brought by Antwine Kizart, who alleges he suffered years of poor treatment at Heather Health Care Center Inc., which is operated by Alden Management Services. He claims he required hip surgery after a 2018 fall at the facility...

