Judges Hand Off Recusal Decision Over Atty Contempt Row

By Emily Sides (October 1, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Two superior court judges in southeast Georgia recused themselves Thursday from presiding over a request to remove state Judge Michael Muldrew from a murder prosecution over an attorney's allegations of racial bias, instead tasking an administrative judge in a neighboring judicial circuit with how to proceed. Chief Judge F. Gates Peed and Judge Lovett Bennett Jr. of Bulloch County's superior court said in a one-page order that they voluntarily withdrew themselves from deciding the bid to recuse Judge Muldrew, handing the motion to Judge Jeffrey H. Kight, an administrative judge of the First Judicial Administrative District, "for further assignment or disposition." Judge...

