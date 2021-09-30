Insurance Suit Over Settlement Filed Too Late, Ill. Court Says

By Ben Zigterman (September 30, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit doesn't have to help cover a construction contractor's $42,500 settlement after an Illinois appeals court ruled Thursday that another insurer's lawsuit seeking a contribution was filed past the statute of limitations. The First District panel agreed with Federal Insurance Co. that a two-year statute of limitations applied, not a 10-year limit, as Westfield Insurance Co. had argued. Westfield provided commercial general liability coverage to a contractor sued in 2010 over a property-line dispute, according to the ruling, a suit that was settled in 2014. The man was also covered by Federal's directors and officers liability coverage, but Federal...

