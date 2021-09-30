Full Pa. Panel OKs $10M Award In Surgery Patient's Death Suit

By Matt Fair (September 30, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- An en banc Pennsylvania appeals court on Thursday rejected arguments that a $10 million verdict against the Laser Spine Institute in a case over a woman's death from an adverse prescription drug interaction was so excessive that it required a new trial. The decision by the Pennsylvania Superior Court comes 1½ years after a three-judge panel upended the verdict on grounds that the $10 million award was disproportionately large when compared to awards other plaintiffs had won in the state over the deaths of loved ones. In upholding the verdict on Thursday, however, the en banc court ruled 9-to-1 that there...

