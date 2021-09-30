Florida TCPA Class Cert. Denied Over 'Deceptive' Retiree

By Ben Kochman (September 30, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday denied a retiree's bid to certify a class action claiming that a timeshare company made illegal telemarketing calls, calling the Ohio man a serial Telephone Consumer Protection Act plaintiff who "deceptively" prolonged calls to bolster his claims for damages. Kenneth Johansen, 72, who testified at a March deposition that he has made roughly $60,000 a year in TCPA lawsuits since 2014, has not made claims that are "typical" of class members potentially victimized by unwanted telemarketing calls by Florida-based timeshare company Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc., U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith found. That's because Johansen, who...

