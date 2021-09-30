Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Resist Early Release Of Man Jailed In Giuliani-Tied Case

By Max Jaeger (September 30, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors warned a New York federal judge on Wednesday that he would be sending the wrong message if he shortened the prison sentence of a COVID-19-wary Florida businessman who pled guilty over a $2.3 million fraud scheme linked to Rudy Giuliani.

David Correia, who copped last year to lying to the Federal Election Commission and defrauding investors in his unfortunately named anti-fraud company "Fraud Guarantee," cited the pandemic and a medical condition in a since-sealed Sept. 13 letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken asking to be released from North Carolina's FCI Butner Medium prison.

But Correia, who surrendered March 22, isn't...

