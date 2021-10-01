Adapting To New Anti-Dumping And Countervailing Duty Rules

By Nithya Nagarajan and Jeffrey Neeley (October 1, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 20, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a new set of anti-dumping and countervailing duty regulations governing a multitude of administrative proceedings including: Changes to new shipper reviews; Scope ruling requests; Anti-circumvention inquiries; Covered merchandise referrals from U.S. Customs and Border Protection under the Enforce and Protect Act; and Modifications to certification requirements.[1] This is the most comprehensive overhaul of Commerce regulations since 1997, when new regulations were issued to institute changes arising from the World Trade Organization agreements and accompanying revisions to the statute in 1994. The current modifications will have the most substantive impact on importers as they relate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS