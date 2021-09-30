Allergan Must Face Generic Drug Price-Fixing Claims

By Bill Wichert (September 30, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Thursday nixed Allergan's bid to toss a generic drug price-fixing lawsuit on the grounds that funds affiliated with TIAA-CREF were too late in filing their claims since similar antitrust actions based on related government investigations were filed more than a year earlier. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden rejected the pharmaceutical company's argument that the funds were aware of the information used in those earlier cases and thus their initial suit on Nov. 3, 2017 — which dealt with the same probes — fell outside an applicable one-year statute of limitations. The judge stressed that Allergan...

