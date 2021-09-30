Feds Say Ill. Trader's $30M Fraud Bankrupted Broker-Dealer

By Lauraann Wood (September 30, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A defunct Atlanta broker-dealer's former head of fixed income securities got slapped Thursday with criminal and civil charges stemming from an alleged scheme in which he executed unauthorized trades that caused $30 million in losses and bankrupted his employer. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice say former IFS Securities Inc. executive Keith Wakefield, 48, engaged in unauthorized speculative trading in U.S. Treasury bonds that eventually drove his employer to bankruptcy in 2020. Wakefield also embezzled about $820,000 from IFS between 2017 and 2019 by reflecting false commissions in company records and tried covering his tracks...

