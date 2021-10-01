Atty DQ'd In Ford Patent Infringement Case In Delaware

By Rose Krebs (October 1, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has barred an attorney from representing himself in a patent infringement suit he filed against Ford, saying he must be disqualified because he is also likely to be called on as a material witness in the case. In a memorandum order, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika ruled that Stephen Eisenmann has not met any of the requisite conditions to serve as an advocate at a trial in which he would also likely be a necessary material witness. "Given that plaintiff's knowledge and experience bear on the issues of infringement, validity, and damages, the court finds that plaintiff...

