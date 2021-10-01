Judge To Reconsider Partial SEC Win Against Ex-Biotech Exec

By Sarah Jarvis (October 1, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has granted a reconsideration motion for a former executive of biotech company Osiris Therapeutics Inc., whom regulators accused of scheming to distort the company's books, finding that there is a factual dispute over whether a certain purported reporting violation was material. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sided with the surgical supplier's former chief financial officer, Philip Jacoby, who argued that the court erred by entering judgment in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its claim that Jacoby violated Section 304(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. He argued that because the...

