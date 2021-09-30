Dems Release Bill To Revamp Bank Merger Review Process

By James Arkin (September 30, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers reintroduced legislation Thursday to overhaul the review process for mergers between financial institutions, an effort they say will limit consolidation in the banking industry and better protect consumers. The Bank Merger Review Modernization Act is sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., and was initially introduced by the lawmakers in 2019. Warren and García said in announcing the legislation that under the current merger review process, regulators serve as "rubber stamps" and often fail to consider the broader effects of the merger they are considering. Bank mergers require approval from federal regulators, including...

