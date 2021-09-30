Long Island Diocese Proposes Ch. 11 Future Claims Rep

By Vince Sullivan (September 30, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre on Thursday proposed a candidate to be appointed as the representative of future sex abuse claims in its Chapter 11 case, saying a critical part of its restructuring is ensuring that these unknown claims are adequately represented in the proceedings. In its motion, the diocese said that its bankruptcy case has been widely publicized and that most sex abuse claims are likely known to the debtor at this point, but it is still important that a future claims representative be appointed as the diocese moves toward the formulation of a Chapter 11 plan to...

