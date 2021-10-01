Ky. Justices Upend DQ Of Attys In Medical Malpractice Battle

By Madison Arnold (October 1, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court reversed the disqualification of attorneys representing multiple parties in a series of medical malpractice cases, saying plaintiffs who challenged the lawyers' involvement in the disputes don't have standing to claim there is a conflict of interest. In a published decision filed Thursday, the justices overruled two lower courts' decisions, pointing to the fact that the plaintiffs, including one former patient and the family of another who died, were never represented by the opposing attorneys. And even if the plaintiffs, who are suing over care received at the facilities of Memorial Hospital Inc., had standing, there is no issue in the case...

