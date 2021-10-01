Walgreens Can't Escape Infant Overdose Death Suit

By Mike Curley (October 1, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court won't let Walgreen Co. out of a suit alleging it filled a prescription for blood clot medication in higher than prescribed doses, leading to an infant's death, saying that the trial court was wrong to find that the learned intermediary doctrine blocked claims against the pharmacy. In an opinion filed Thursday, the justices reversed the dismissal of Quatanya Seals' suit over the 2015 death of her 9-month-old daughter, Kelli Danell Brown, saying that her claims that Walgreens filled out the prescription incorrectly don't fall under that doctrine, and should be allowed to go forward. According to the...

