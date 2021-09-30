DC Circ. Lets Biden Proceed With Title 42 Migrant Expulsions

By Dave Simpson (September 30, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday granted the Biden administration's bid to stay a district court order that blocked the administration from expelling migrant families, providing it time to pursue an appeal of the ruling, which was slated to go into effect on Friday at midnight. In September, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan enjoined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from rapidly removing families with minor children from the country under an order known as Title 42, so-called for its basis in a previously little-known public health statute. The Biden administration appealed the ruling, renewing public health arguments, and on Thursday...

