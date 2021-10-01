Mall Landlord Dodges Eatery's COVID Shutdown Claims

By Rick Archer (October 1, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rican federal judge has dismissed a bankrupt restaurant owner's $1 million breach of contract suit against its mall landlord for charging rent during a COVID-19 shutdown and for alleged attempts to block a sale of the business, saying the claims "miss the mark by a mile." In an order issued Thursday U.S. District Court Judge Aida Delgado-Colón dismissed Vota Inc.'s claims with prejudice, saying that everything the company alleged its landlord did in its complaint is expressly allowed under the terms of the restaurant's lease. "Reading the text of the lease agreement, the court finds that plaintiff's allegations miss...

