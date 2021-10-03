Goodwin Adds Industry Vet, Wilson Attys To Privacy Bench

By Allison Grande (October 3, 2021, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP is adding to its privacy and data protection capabilities with the addition of the vice president of the industry's leading membership association and a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC attorney who's well-versed in advising clients on cutting-edge privacy issues in the European Union. Omer Tene, vice president and chief knowledge officer at the International Association of Privacy Professionals, began work Friday in Goodwin's Boston office, the firm said. Tene arrives after more than eight years leading the creation and distribution of content, research and programming for the association, which is the world's largest and most comprehensive global information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS