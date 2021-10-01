DC Judge Rescues 7,395 Diversity Visas From Expiration

By Alyssa Aquino (October 1, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge ordered the Biden administration to save 7,395 diversity visas past their expiration and hold them for a group of visa lottery winners whose applications weren't prioritized for visa processing. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued his order late Thursday, hours before the fiscal year ended and the vast majority of green cards allocated through the Diversity Visa Lottery for fiscal year 2021 were set to expire unused. Though the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the U.S. Department of State's visa processing, it was not wholly to blame for this year's "dramatic" shortfall of diversity visas, and court...

