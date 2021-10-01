Great Lakes States Team Up For Electric Car Charging Grid

By Morgan Conley (October 1, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The governors of five Great Lakes states announced they have agreed to join forces to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Midwest region to "future proof" their economies, reduce range anxiety for electric vehicle drivers and improve air quality in the region. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed on to the agreement forming the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition Thursday. The bipartisan group of state leaders touted the partnership as enabling the Midwest to compete for new private investment and federal funding...

