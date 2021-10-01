Judge Says Pfizer Heart Drug Copay Program Is A Kickback

By Andrew Karpan (October 1, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has found that Pfizer's planned efforts to offer copay assistance to Medicare beneficiaries for a pricey medication that treats a fatal heart condition are in violation of an anti-kickback law. In a ruling that came down late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil threw out a lawsuit Pfizer Inc. lodged against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year in its efforts to market two medications that treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, a rare condition affecting the heart muscle, which causes the heart to stiffen and limits its ability to pump blood to the...

