3rd Circ. Preview: Insurance Drives Ch. 11, Antitrust Cases

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 1, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Insurance matters figure largely in the Third Circuit's October argument lineup, which will find panels examining Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP's involvement in future asbestos litigation claims and delving into Blue Cross's denial of heart monitor coverage. The federal appeals court will likewise consider if a Pennsylvania college should be held civilly responsible for the on-campus murder of a college freshman six years ago, and also take on Deutsche Bank's bid to recoup funds allegedly owed by billionaire investor Alexander Vik. Insurers Fight Young Conaway's Role in Future Talc Claims Insurance companies are fighting a Delaware bankruptcy judge's appointment of...

