Va. Consumers Score Class Cert. In Payday Lending Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 1, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge granted class certification to a group of Virginia consumers who filed suit against owners of payday lender Think Finance, alleging the company used Native American tribe-owned companies as fronts to charge excessively high interest rates. According to Thursday's order, the certified class includes individuals who resided in the state of Virginia during the stated class period and obtained any loan from Great Plains Lending, Plain Green and MobiLoans and made payments on the loans. Attorneys from Kelly Guzzo PLC and Consumer Litigation Associates PC were appointed as class counsel. Stephanie Edwards, Darlene Gibbs, George Hengle, Patrick Inscho,...

