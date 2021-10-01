New Deputy Chief Admin Judge Named for NYC Courts

By Anna Sanders (October 1, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- New York's chief administrative judge on Friday announced the appointment of a new judicial deputy who will oversee the day-to-day management and operations of the city's busy trial courts. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks said Deborah A. Kaplan will become deputy chief administrative judge for the New York City courts effective Oct. 9 after Judge George J. Silver's retirement from the bench, according to an announcement. Marks noted Silver's "resilience and ingenuity in leading the city's courts during the various stages of the pandemic" and his "illustrious 16-year judicial career." He said Kaplan's "distinguished career is marked by hard work,...

