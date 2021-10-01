Fed. Circ. Tells Albright To Keep Apple-Fintiv Trial In Austin

By Britain Eakin (October 1, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday that Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright abused his discretion by retransferring Fintiv Inc.'s infringement suit against Apple over its mobile wallet from Austin to Waco, Texas, and ordered him to ship the case back for trial. The three-judge panel's nonprecedential order granted Apple's Sept. 16 mandamus petition, saying Judge Albright "inexplicably failed to perform" the required analysis for retransfers in ordering the case back to Waco — where Fintiv originally lodged its suit — thereby leaving the parties in the dark about his reasoning. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Judge Albright said...

