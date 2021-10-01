Ex-Judges, Advocates Bash 'Remain In Mexico' Restart Order

By Jennifer Doherty (October 1, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Dozens of former immigration judges and legal service providers joined together to press the Fifth Circuit over purported errors in a Texas district court's order to restart the so-called Remain in Mexico program, including allegedly misconstrued data on participants' court absences. Seventy organizations — including the American Immigration Council, American Immigration Lawyers Association, Southern Poverty Law Center and a collective of retired and former immigration court judges — slammed U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk's Aug. 16 ruling in Thursday's amicus brief. Remain in Mexico, officially titled the Migrant Protection Protocols, forced nearly 70,000 asylum seekers to wait out their U.S....

