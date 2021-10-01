Cannabis Bill Roundup: Calif. OKs End-Of-Life Pot Treatment

By Sam Reisman (October 1, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed into law a bill to allow terminally ill patients to use medical marijuana for treatment and pain relief, while a U.S. House of Representatives committee signed off on a cannabis legalization bill after hours of heated debate. Here are the major legislative developments in cannabis from the last week. California's S.B. 311, also known as "Ryan's Law," will require hospitals to grant terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana, but it will not require health care facilities to provide or dispense the cannabis from their pharmacies. The bill's sponsor, state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San...

