Metallica Tour Delay Suit Won't 'Ride The Lightning,' For Now

By Craig Clough (October 1, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters can't quickly end a coverage dispute with Metallica over shows postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, a California judge found on Friday, although the judge told the parties she is far from sure about her ruling. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie issued a tentative ruling before a phone hearing with the parties that outlined a potential overruling of the underwriters' demurrer, which sought to end the dispute over the postponed shows. But the judge said she almost went the other way, while noting there are thousands of similar cases over insurance coverage related to pandemic economic issues making...

