SEC To Move Headquarters Under New GSA Lease

By Dean Seal (October 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is slated to move its headquarters roughly a mile north of its current Washington, D.C., location on a lease that could extend for up to 25 years, according to a U.S. General Services Administration announcement. The GSA said Thursday it has awarded a Douglas Development Corp. affiliate a lease for a new SEC home base that will be constructed in the Capitol's NoMa neighborhood and house more than 4,500 employees. "This headquarters move offers excellent value to the government, increases efficiency for the SEC and will enhance the NoMa neighborhood and the New York Avenue...

