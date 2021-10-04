8th Circ. Backs HHS In Nursing Home Arbitration Rule Fight

By Mike Curley (October 4, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has given its OK to a rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services setting limits on the use of arbitration agreements for new nursing home residents, saying the rule does not conflict with federal law surrounding arbitration agreements. In an opinion published Friday, the three-judge panel rejected arguments from a group of nursing homes led by Northport Health Services of Arkansas LLC, which had argued that CMS, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, had overstepped its authority when it put out the rule two years ago. The decision upholds U.S. District...

