QAD Investor Seeks Court Block On $2B Thoma Bravo Merger

By Jeff Montgomery (October 1, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A top investor in manufacturing software venture QAD Inc. urged Delaware's Chancery Court on Friday to block a proposed $2 billion company sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo, saying the deal grants QAD's founder and controller outsized consideration in violation of charter restrictions. Ned Weinberger of Labaton Sucharow LLP, counsel to hedge fund Nantahala Capital Partners II LP, told Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti that QAD failed to fully disclose in proxies details surrounding an agreement giving controlling shareholder Pamela Lopker and her children a tax-advantaged option to roll $300 million of the $87.50 per share paid for their high-voting...

