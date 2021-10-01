4 Workplace Law Questions The High Court Can Answer

By Vin Gurrieri (October 1, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Supreme Court term kicks off Monday, setting the stage for the justices to decide several employment-related cases, including a challenge from CVS to an appeals court loss in a discrimination battle. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to weigh in on various employment-related cases this term. (iStock.com/peterspiro) Here are four questions about workplace law the justices are poised to answer. Are Disparate Impact Claims Allowed in Disability Bias Cases Under the Affordable Care Act? Among the highlights of the high court's employment docket this term will be a case involving whether people with disabilities can pursue disparate impact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS